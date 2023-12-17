Will Justin Fields Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 15?
The Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Justin Fields find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Fields will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)
- Chicago's top rusher, Fields, has rushed 89 times for 458 yards (50.9 per game), with two touchdowns.
- Fields has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of nine).
Justin Fields Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|24
|37
|216
|1
|1
|9
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|16
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|11
|22
|99
|1
|1
|11
|47
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|35
|335
|4
|1
|4
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|15
|29
|282
|4
|0
|11
|57
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|6
|10
|58
|0
|1
|8
|46
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|16
|23
|169
|1
|0
|18
|104
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|27
|37
|217
|0
|0
|12
|59
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|19
|33
|223
|1
|0
|12
|58
|1
Rep Justin Fields with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.