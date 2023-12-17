Illinois vs. Missouri December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (6-3) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Center. This contest will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Illinois Players to Watch
- Genesis Bryant: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kendall Bostic: 12.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Peebles: 7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Missouri Players to Watch
