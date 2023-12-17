Illinois vs. Colgate December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) face the Colgate Raiders (4-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on BTN.
Illinois vs. Colgate Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 6.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 9.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Colgate Players to Watch
Illinois vs. Colgate Stat Comparison
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|122nd
|77.6
|Points Scored
|65.3
|329th
|7th
|58.6
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|84th
|1st
|45.3
|Rebounds
|34.5
|133rd
|33rd
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|321st
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|120th
|193rd
|13.0
|Assists
|14.3
|126th
|239th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.4
|214th
