The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -3.5 134.5

Illinois State Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 134.5 points three times.

The average point total in Illinois State's matchups this year is 131.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Redbirds have compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Illinois State has been the favorite in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Redbirds have played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and split those games.

Illinois State has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 3 33.3% 66.2 145.3 65.6 135 141.9 North Dakota State 6 100% 79.1 145.3 69.4 135 140.3

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

The 66.2 points per game the Redbirds score are the same as the Bison allow.

When Illinois State scores more than 69.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 4-5-0 0-2 3-6-0 North Dakota State 3-3-0 1-3 5-1-0

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State North Dakota State 8-7 Home Record 9-4 3-9 Away Record 5-10 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.