Illinois State vs. North Dakota State December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) will face the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 11.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darius Burford: 11 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Foster: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Banks: 11.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Poindexter: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Lewis: 8.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Burford: 11 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|307th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|75.1
|182nd
|85th
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|276th
|226th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|34
|148th
|220th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|157th
|255th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|175th
|303rd
|11.1
|Assists
|10.8
|317th
|295th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|60th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.