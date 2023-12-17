The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

This season, the Redbirds have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Bison's opponents have knocked down.

In games Illinois State shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Redbirds are the 136th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 84th.

The 66.2 points per game the Redbirds record are the same as the Bison give up.

Illinois State is 2-2 when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Illinois State fared better at home last season, putting up 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game away from home.

The Redbirds ceded 69.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.7 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Illinois State fared better in home games last year, making 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule