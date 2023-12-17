Sunday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) and North Dakota State Bison (7-4) matching up at Redbird Arena has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Normal, Illinois

Venue: Redbird Arena

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 72, North Dakota State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. North Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-4.6)

Illinois State (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Illinois State has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while North Dakota State is 3-3-0. The Redbirds are 3-6-0 and the Bison are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 66.2 points per game (326th in college basketball) and giving up 65.6 (61st in college basketball).

The 37.8 rebounds per game Illinois State averages rank 131st in the country, and are 3.9 more than the 33.9 its opponents grab per outing.

Illinois State connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 28.4% rate (331st in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 33% from deep.

The Redbirds rank 310th in college basketball by averaging 87.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 96th in college basketball, allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions.

Illinois State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (302nd in college basketball play), 1.2 more than the 12.3 it forces on average (167th in college basketball).

