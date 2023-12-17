The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Illinois vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the third ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 142nd.

The Fighting Illini put up 16.1 more points per game (80.0) than the Raiders allow (63.9).

Illinois is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Illinois fared better at home last season, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.8.

At home, Illinois drained 1.5 more treys per game (8.0) than in away games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).

