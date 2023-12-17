The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the third ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 142nd.
  • The Fighting Illini put up 16.1 more points per game (80.0) than the Raiders allow (63.9).
  • Illinois is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Illinois fared better at home last season, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.8.
  • At home, Illinois drained 1.5 more treys per game (8.0) than in away games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.