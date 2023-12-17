Sunday's game between the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) and Colgate Raiders (6-4) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 78-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Illinois, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Illinois vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Illinois vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 78, Colgate 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-17.3)

Illinois (-17.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.2

Illinois has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while Colgate's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Fighting Illini are 3-5-0 and the Raiders are 2-7-0.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 15 points per game with a +135 scoring differential overall. They put up 80 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 65 per contest (51st in college basketball).

Illinois is fifth in the country at 45 rebounds per game. That's 10.1 more than the 34.9 its opponents average.

Illinois knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (5.7). It is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc (239th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30%.

The Fighting Illini rank 123rd in college basketball with 97.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 79.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle by 3.1 turnovers per game, committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.1 (351st in college basketball).

