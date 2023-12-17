Equanimeous St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at St. Brown's stats below.

In terms of season stats, St. Brown has been targeted five times and has four catches for 44 yards (11 per reception) and zero TDs.

Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Pectoral

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week: D.J. Moore (DNP/ankle): 76 Rec; 1071 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 44 3 0 11

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 4 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 2 19 0

