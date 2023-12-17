Will Equanimeous St. Brown Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Equanimeous St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at St. Brown's stats below.
In terms of season stats, St. Brown has been targeted five times and has four catches for 44 yards (11 per reception) and zero TDs.
Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Pectoral
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- D.J. Moore (DNP/ankle): 76 Rec; 1071 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|44
|3
|0
|11
St. Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|2
|2
|19
|0
