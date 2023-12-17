Sunday's contest that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (6-5) versus the Alabama State Hornets (0-8) at Wintrust Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-55 in favor of DePaul, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their last time out, the Blue Demons won on Wednesday 90-65 against Northwestern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

DePaul vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 86, Alabama State 55

Other Big East Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

On December 5 against the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons secured their best win of the season, a 68-64 victory at home.

The Blue Demons have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, DePaul is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

DePaul has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 41) on December 5

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 213) on November 26

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 247) on December 13

85-62 over Howard (No. 262) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 267) on November 6

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 20.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

20.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jorie Allen: 12.1 PTS, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

12.1 PTS, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Katlyn Gilbert: 7.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Kate Clarke: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64) Michelle Sidor: 10.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (27-for-55)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.2 points per game (48th in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per contest (292nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.