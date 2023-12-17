Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman will be up against the Cleveland Browns and their 11th-ranked run defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this season, Foreman has received 103 carries and rushed for 431 yards (53.9 ypg) while scoring four rushing TDs. Also, Foreman has pulled down 11 receptions for 77 yards (9.6 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Foreman vs. the Browns

Foreman vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Browns during the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Browns have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Browns yield 103.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Browns have given up 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 24th in league play.

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Foreman Rushing Insights

Foreman hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his eight opportunities this season (75.0%).

The Bears have passed 49.5% of the time and run 50.5% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 103 of his team's 406 total rushing attempts this season (25.4%).

Foreman has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 18.5% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 15 red zone carries for 27.3% of the team share (his team runs on 52.9% of its plays in the red zone).

D'Onta Foreman Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Foreman Receiving Insights

Foreman has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in six games this year.

Foreman has received 4.0% of his team's 398 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He has averaged 4.8 yards per target (77 yards on 16 targets).

Foreman has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Foreman (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.1% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Foreman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

