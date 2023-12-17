When the Chicago Bears play the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, D.J. Moore will be up against a Browns pass defense featuring Martin Emerson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Bears vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 155.2 11.9 6 32 9.69

D.J. Moore vs. Martin Emerson Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 1,071 receiving yards (82.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 76 receptions on 103 targets with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago's passing offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks seventh-last in the league with 2,421 passing yards (186.2 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 23rd (6.1).

In terms of total offense, the Bears rank 20th in the NFL in points scored (20.8 per game) and 21st in total yards (324.2 per game).

Chicago is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.6 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 49 times this season, placing them 19th in the NFL.

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 47 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Defensively, Cleveland is the best team against the pass in the league, at 2,076 yards allowed (159.7 per game).

The Browns are ranked 14th in the league in points conceded, at 20.9 per game.

Cleveland has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Browns have given up a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 103 50 Def. Targets Receptions 76 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.1 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1071 47 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 82.4 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 447 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 4 Interceptions

