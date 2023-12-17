In the Week 15 contest between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will D.J. Moore score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore's team-best 1,071 yards receiving (82.4 per game) have come on 76 receptions (103 targets), plus he has scored seven TDs.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has one rushing touchdown this season.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0 Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0 Week 11 @Lions 9 7 96 1 Week 12 @Vikings 13 11 114 0 Week 14 Lions 10 6 68 1

Rep D.J. Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.