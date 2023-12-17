D.J. Moore has a tough matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns concede 159.7 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Moore's 103 targets have resulted in 76 grabs for a team-best 1,071 yards (82.4 per game) and seven scores this season.

Moore vs. the Browns

Moore vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

The Browns have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Cleveland has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 159.7 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the best pass defense in the league this year.

The Browns have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 16 this season (1.2 per game).

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in six of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 25.9% of his team's target share (103 targets on 398 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 103 times, averaging 10.4 yards per target (10th in NFL).

Moore has reeled in a touchdown pass in five of 13 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored eight of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (29.6%).

With nine red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

