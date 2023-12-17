Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Bears Game – Week 15
The Cleveland Browns (8-5) meet the Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Browns vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Browns favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.1 points). Put your money on the Browns.
- The Browns have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Browns have a 5-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter and won every time.
- The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.
- Chicago is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (-3)
- The Browns have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1.
- The Bears are 6-6-1 against the spread this year.
- Chicago is 5-3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37.5)
- Cleveland and Chicago combine to average 5.5 more points per game than the total of 37.5 set for this game.
- The Browns and the Bears have seen their opponents average a combined 7.2 more points per game than the point total of 37.5 set in this matchup.
- Browns games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (53.8%).
- Bears games have hit the over in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
David Njoku Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|46.2
|4
Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|9
|201.1
|13
|50.9
|2
