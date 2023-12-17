Sunday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7) and the Bradley Braves (4-5) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 74-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Northwestern squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Braves claimed a 79-73 victory against Quincy.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 74, Bradley 64

Other MVC Predictions

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves' best win this season came in a 66-59 victory against the Elon Phoenix on November 22.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 over Elon (No. 317) on November 22

63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 335) on December 2

65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 352) on November 12

Bradley Leaders

Alex Rouse: 10.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 51.4 FG% Halli Poock: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Isis Fitch: 6.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

6.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 8.0 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves put up 63.4 points per game (229th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (228th in college basketball). They have a -29 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.