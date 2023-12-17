Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Canucks on December 17, 2023
Player prop bet options for J.T. Miller, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday (at 3:00 PM ET).
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Bedard's 12 goals and 12 assists in 29 games for Chicago add up to 24 total points on the season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Philipp Kurashev is a leading scorer for Chicago with 16 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 10 assists in 23 games.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)
Jason Dickinson is a top contributor on offense for Chicago with nine goals and five assists.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has scored 43 points in 31 games (15 goals and 28 assists).
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Quinn Hughes has 39 points (1.3 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 30 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
