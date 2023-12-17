The Vancouver Canucks (20-9-2) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-1, losers of three straight) at United Center. The matchup on Sunday, December 17 begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NHL Network.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 28 games this season, and won eight (28.6%).

Chicago is 5-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 29 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Canucks Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 116 (1st) Goals 67 (30th) 75 (3rd) Goals Allowed 104 (27th) 28 (3rd) Power Play Goals 9 (30th) 22 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (21st)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 in its last 10 games, including a 4-5-0 record against the spread in that span.

Chicago has hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.1 goals.

The Blackhawks' 67 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 104 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 27th in the league.

Their -37 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

