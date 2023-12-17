The Vancouver Canucks (20-9-2) are heavy favorites when they go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-1) on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NHL Network. The Canucks are -200 on the moneyline to win, while the Blackhawks have +165 moneyline odds.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Vancouver's 31 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 20 times.

The Canucks have won 73.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (11-4).

The Blackhawks have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vancouver is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Chicago has won five of its 16 games when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.10 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.10 2.30 6 17.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-5 3-5-2 6.3 1.80 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.80 3.40 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

