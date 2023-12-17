Who’s the Best Team in the Big East? See our Weekly Big East Power Rankings
Find out how every Big East team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Big East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Marquette
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win Big East: +175
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 84-79 vs St. Thomas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Providence
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. UConn
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-3
- Odds to Win Big East: +160
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: W 76-63 vs Gonzaga
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seton Hall
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Creighton
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win Big East: +300
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: W 85-82 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Villanova
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Villanova
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big East: +1100
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: W 65-56 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Creighton
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Xavier
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Big East: +5000
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 75-59 vs Winthrop
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. John's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Butler
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +4000
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: W 96-70 vs Saginaw Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgetown
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. St. John's (NY)
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big East: +5000
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: W 77-55 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: Xavier
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Providence
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +4000
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: W 78-64 vs Sacred Heart
Next Game
- Opponent: Marquette
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Seton Hall
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win Big East: +8000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 93-87 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Opponent: UConn
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. Georgetown
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Odds to Win Big East: +20000
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: W 72-68 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Butler
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. DePaul
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-27
- Odds to Win Big East: +30000
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 56-46 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: Villanova
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
