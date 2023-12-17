The Chicago Bears (5-8) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Cleveland Browns (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The game's point total is listed at 37.5.

Before the Bears meet the Browns, check out their betting insights and trends.

Bears vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 15 Odds

Chicago vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV Info: FOX

Bears vs. Browns Betting Insights

Chicago has six wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

The Bears are 5-3-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.

There have been seven Chicago games (out of 13) that went over the total this year.

Cleveland has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Browns have two wins ATS (2-1).

Cleveland has gone over in seven of its 13 games with a set total (53.8%).

