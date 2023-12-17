Bears vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears (5-8) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Cleveland Browns (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The game's point total is listed at 37.5.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Browns as they prepare for this matchup against the Bears. Before the Bears meet the Browns, check out their betting insights and trends.
Bears vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-3)
|37.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Browns (-3)
|37.5
|-184
|+154
Other Week 15 Odds
Chicago vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: FOX
Bears vs. Browns Betting Insights
- Chicago has six wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.
- The Bears are 5-3-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.
- There have been seven Chicago games (out of 13) that went over the total this year.
- Cleveland has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Browns have two wins ATS (2-1).
- Cleveland has gone over in seven of its 13 games with a set total (53.8%).
