The Chicago Bears (5-8) go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns (8-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Bears

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Bears Insights

This season the Bears average just 0.1 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Browns give up (20.9).

The Bears rack up 324.2 yards per game, 61.2 more yards than the 263 the Browns give up.

Chicago rushes for 138 yards per game, 34.7 more than the 103.3 Cleveland allows per contest.

The Bears have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Bears Away Performance

The Bears' average points scored in away games (19.3) is lower than their overall average (20.8). But their average points conceded away from home (26.1) is higher than overall (23.8).

The Bears' average yards gained away from home (314.9) is lower than their overall average (324.2). But their average yards conceded in away games (359.1) is higher than overall (314.5).

On the road, Chicago racks up 187.6 passing yards per game and gives up 269. That's more than it gains (186.2) and allows (230.8) overall.

On the road, the Bears rack up 127.3 rushing yards per game and concede 90.1. That's less than they gain overall (138), and more than they allow (83.7).

The Bears convert 43.3% of third downs in away games (equal to their overall average), and concede 54.5% in away games (nine% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Detroit L 31-26 FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota W 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Detroit W 28-13 FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland - FOX 12/24/2023 Arizona - FOX 12/31/2023 Atlanta - CBS 1/7/2024 at Green Bay - -

