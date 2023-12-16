Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Vermilion County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethesda Christian School at Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Bismarck, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
