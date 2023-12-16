The UIC Flames (6-4) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

UIC vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

  • The Flames make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • UIC is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Flames are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 239th.
  • The Flames average 71.8 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 72.1 the Broncos allow.
  • UIC has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UIC put up 68.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.1).
  • The Flames allowed 68.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.5 on the road.
  • When playing at home, UIC made 0.2 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (33%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Illinois State L 69-64 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/8/2023 @ Jacksonville State W 55-49 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/12/2023 Green Bay L 70-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/16/2023 Western Michigan - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 Incarnate Word - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center

