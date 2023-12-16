Saturday's game that pits the UIC Flames (6-4) against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) at Credit Union 1 Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-61 in favor of UIC, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no set line.

UIC vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

UIC vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 74, Western Michigan 61

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-12.6)

UIC (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

UIC has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Western Michigan, who is 5-4-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Flames' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Broncos' games have gone over.

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 62 per contest (17th in college basketball).

UIC wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It collects 37.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 170th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.5 per contest.

UIC knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball), 4.5 more than its opponents (4.2).

The Flames' 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 219th in college basketball, and the 80.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

UIC loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.4 (293rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

