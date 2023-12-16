UIC vs. Western Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the UIC Flames (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UIC
|-11.5
|Not Set
UIC Betting Records & Stats
- UIC's games have gone over the point total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Flames have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, UIC has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.
- The Flames have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied probability of a win from UIC, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.
UIC vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UIC
|71.8
|136.8
|62.0
|134.1
|139.4
|Western Michigan
|65.0
|136.8
|72.1
|134.1
|138.7
Additional UIC Insights & Trends
- The Flames average only 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Broncos give up (72.1).
- UIC is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.
UIC vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UIC
|6-2-0
|0-1
|3-5-0
|Western Michigan
|5-4-0
|2-0
|4-5-0
UIC vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UIC
|Western Michigan
|7-8
|Home Record
|7-7
|3-11
|Away Record
|1-15
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|64.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
