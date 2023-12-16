The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the UIC Flames (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -11.5 Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC Betting Records & Stats

UIC's games have gone over the point total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Flames have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UIC has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Flames have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from UIC, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.

UIC vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 71.8 136.8 62.0 134.1 139.4 Western Michigan 65.0 136.8 72.1 134.1 138.7

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

The Flames average only 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Broncos give up (72.1).

UIC is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

UIC vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 6-2-0 0-1 3-5-0 Western Michigan 5-4-0 2-0 4-5-0

UIC vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Western Michigan 7-8 Home Record 7-7 3-11 Away Record 1-15 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

