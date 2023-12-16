For bracketology analysis around UIC and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on UIC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UIC ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-1 NR NR 48

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC's best wins

UIC captured its best win of the season on November 25 by securing an 89-79 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries, the No. 78-ranked team based on the RPI. Isaiah Rivera tallied a team-leading 23 points with three rebounds and four assists in the matchup versus George Washington.

Next best wins

72-67 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 168/RPI) on November 14

70-40 over Middle Tennessee (No. 272/RPI) on November 24

86-71 at home over Little Rock (No. 280/RPI) on November 10

55-49 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 307/RPI) on December 8

89-68 at home over Western Michigan (No. 309/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, the Flames have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UIC has the 232nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Flames' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

UIC has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UIC's next game

Matchup: UIC Flames vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

UIC Flames vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UIC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.