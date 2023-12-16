How to Watch UCLA vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (5-3) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- UCLA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 95th.
- The Bruins record just 1.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Buckeyes give up (67.3).
- UCLA is 4-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.0% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 36.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
- Ohio State has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 189th.
- The Buckeyes score an average of 80.8 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins give up.
- Ohio State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 69.1 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCLA scored 77.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 61.4.
- At home, UCLA averaged 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (37.1%).
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State put up more points at home (74.7 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
- The Buckeyes gave up 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.
- Ohio State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 66-65
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|W 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
