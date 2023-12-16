The Wichita State Shockers (7-3) face the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

Southern Illinois is 6-2 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Salukis are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 82nd.

The Salukis average 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Shockers give up (71).

Southern Illinois has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois scored more points at home (70.2 per game) than away (64.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Salukis conceded 8.1 fewer points per game at home (57.9) than on the road (66).

At home, Southern Illinois drained 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Southern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (32%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule