Saturday's game between the Wichita State Shockers (7-3) and Southern Illinois Salukis (6-3) matching up at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wichita State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no set line.

Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 73, Southern Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-1.2)

Wichita State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis are outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game, with a +101 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 65.9 per outing (64th in college basketball).

The 33.0 rebounds per game Southern Illinois accumulates rank 315th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 32.6.

Southern Illinois knocks down 4.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.4 (40th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1.

Southern Illinois wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.2 (57th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

