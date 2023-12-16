When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Southern Illinois be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-1 NR NR 77

Southern Illinois' best wins

Against the Saint Louis Billikens on December 2, Southern Illinois registered its signature win of the season, which was a 101-62 home victory. Xavier Johnson, as the leading point-getter in the win over Saint Louis, compiled 32 points, while Clarence Rupert was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

91-68 at home over Queens (No. 241/RPI) on November 10

70-68 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 291/RPI) on December 5

81-54 over New Mexico State (No. 296/RPI) on November 22

71-55 at home over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 16

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Southern Illinois faces the 105th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Salukis' upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of SIU's 21 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. North Dakota State Bison

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. North Dakota State Bison Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

