2024 NCAA Bracketology: SIU-Edwardsville March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of SIU-Edwardsville and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How SIU-Edwardsville ranks
|Record
|OVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|223
SIU-Edwardsville's best wins
SIU-Edwardsville picked up its best win of the season on November 17, when it defeated the Nicholls State Colonels, who rank No. 138 in the RPI rankings, 60-51. Shamar Wright posted a team-leading 24 points with five rebounds and one assist in the game versus Nicholls State.
Next best wins
- 77-74 over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on November 16
- 78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 231/RPI) on December 6
- 81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on November 25
SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), SIU-Edwardsville is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, SIU-Edwardsville is playing the 246th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- Reviewing the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- SIUE has 20 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
SIU-Edwardsville's next game
- Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Central Christian Bible Saints
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
