If you're searching for bracketology analysis of SIU-Edwardsville and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How SIU-Edwardsville ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
6-5 0-0 NR NR 223

SIU-Edwardsville's best wins

SIU-Edwardsville picked up its best win of the season on November 17, when it defeated the Nicholls State Colonels, who rank No. 138 in the RPI rankings, 60-51. Shamar Wright posted a team-leading 24 points with five rebounds and one assist in the game versus Nicholls State.

Next best wins

  • 77-74 over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on November 16
  • 78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 231/RPI) on December 6
  • 81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on November 25

SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), SIU-Edwardsville is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

  • According to our predictions, SIU-Edwardsville is playing the 246th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
  • Reviewing the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
  • SIUE has 20 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

SIU-Edwardsville's next game

  • Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Central Christian Bible Saints
  • Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

