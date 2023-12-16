If you're searching for bracketology analysis of SIU-Edwardsville and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How SIU-Edwardsville ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 223

SIU-Edwardsville's best wins

SIU-Edwardsville picked up its best win of the season on November 17, when it defeated the Nicholls State Colonels, who rank No. 138 in the RPI rankings, 60-51. Shamar Wright posted a team-leading 24 points with five rebounds and one assist in the game versus Nicholls State.

Next best wins

77-74 over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on November 16

78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 231/RPI) on December 6

81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on November 25

SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), SIU-Edwardsville is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, SIU-Edwardsville is playing the 246th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

SIUE has 20 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

SIU-Edwardsville's next game

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Central Christian Bible Saints

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Central Christian Bible Saints Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

