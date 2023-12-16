Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Sangamon County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unity High School - Tolono at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
