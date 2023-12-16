Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saline County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saline County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saline County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dresden High School at Galatia High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Galatia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.