Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Rock Island County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.