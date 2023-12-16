If you reside in Ogle County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hannibal High School at Illini West High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16

3:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Carthage, IL

Carthage, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton High School at Rochelle Township High School