If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Northwestern and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Northwestern ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 1-0 24 26 20

Northwestern's best wins

On December 1, Northwestern captured its best win of the season, a 92-88 overtime victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25. Boo Buie, as the leading scorer in the victory over Purdue, compiled 31 points, while Ty Berry was second on the team with 21.

Next best wins

71-66 at home over Dayton (No. 16/RPI) on November 10

89-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 52/RPI) on November 27

72-61 at home over Binghamton (No. 197/RPI) on November 6

56-46 on the road over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on December 16

72-61 over Rhode Island (No. 234/RPI) on November 18

Northwestern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, Northwestern has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

The Wildcats have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

Northwestern is playing the 153rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Northwestern's upcoming schedule, it has five games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Northwestern's next game

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN2

