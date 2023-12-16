The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) are 9.5-point underdogs against the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game starts at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -9.5 141.5

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 141.5 points four times.

Northwestern has an average total of 142.4 in its matchups this year, 0.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Northwestern has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northwestern has a 83.3% chance to win.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 4 44.4% 75.6 146.6 66.9 145.5 134.2 DePaul 6 75% 71.0 146.6 78.6 145.5 147.4

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Wildcats average are the same as the Blue Demons allow.

Northwestern has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 4-5-0 3-3 5-4-0 DePaul 2-6-0 0-2 4-4-0

Northwestern vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern DePaul 13-5 Home Record 7-8 7-4 Away Record 2-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

