The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Northwestern Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Elijah Fisher: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Murphy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

DePaul Players to Watch

Northwestern vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank 247th 71.4 Points Scored 73.7 212th 322nd 78.6 Points Allowed 66.9 103rd 344th 27.7 Rebounds 27.7 344th 345th 6 Off. Rebounds 8 265th 190th 7.3 3pt Made 7 220th 112th 14.6 Assists 15.4 76th 303rd 13.7 Turnovers 7.4 1st

