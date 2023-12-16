The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Chico Carter Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Elijah Fisher: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Caleb Murphy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Carter: 13.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Oden: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Fisher: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Murphy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank
247th 71.4 Points Scored 73.7 212th
322nd 78.6 Points Allowed 66.9 103rd
344th 27.7 Rebounds 27.7 344th
345th 6 Off. Rebounds 8 265th
190th 7.3 3pt Made 7 220th
112th 14.6 Assists 15.4 76th
303rd 13.7 Turnovers 7.4 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.