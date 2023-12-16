Northwestern vs. DePaul: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|DePaul Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-10.5)
|141.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northwestern (-10.5)
|140.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Trends
- Northwestern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- A total of five out of the Wildcats' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
- DePaul has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.
- Blue Demons games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this year.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 54th in the country. It is far below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Wildcats currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.
- The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.