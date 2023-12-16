The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 347th.
  • The Wildcats average 75.6 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Blue Demons allow.
  • Northwestern has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Northwestern scored 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than in away games (69.5).
  • The Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 in road games.
  • Northwestern drained 8.1 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% in home games and 34.1% in away games.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State L 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 Jackson State - Welsh-Ryan Arena

