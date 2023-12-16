How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 347th.
- The Wildcats average 75.6 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Blue Demons allow.
- Northwestern has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Northwestern scored 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than in away games (69.5).
- The Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 in road games.
- Northwestern drained 8.1 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% in home games and 34.1% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.