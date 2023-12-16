The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) take on the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 351st.

The Wildcats average just three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).

Northwestern has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it played better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 away from home.

Northwestern made 8.1 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% when playing at home and 34.1% in away games.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule