The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) take on the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Blue Demons are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 351st.
  • The Wildcats average just three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).
  • Northwestern has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it played better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 away from home.
  • Northwestern made 8.1 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% when playing at home and 34.1% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State L 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 Jackson State - Welsh-Ryan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.