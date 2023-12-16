How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) take on the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Blue Demons are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 351st.
- The Wildcats average just three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).
- Northwestern has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it played better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 away from home.
- Northwestern made 8.1 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% when playing at home and 34.1% in away games.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
