The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) play the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Northwestern is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.

The 75.6 points per game the Wildcats score are the same as the Blue Demons give up.

Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern scored 68.2 points per game at home last season. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 69.5 points per contest.

The Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.4 in road games.

In terms of total threes made, Northwestern fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.1% mark away from home.

