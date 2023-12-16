How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) play the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- Northwestern is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.
- The 75.6 points per game the Wildcats score are the same as the Blue Demons give up.
- Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern scored 68.2 points per game at home last season. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
- The Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.4 in road games.
- In terms of total threes made, Northwestern fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.1% mark away from home.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
