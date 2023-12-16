The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Northwestern has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.
  • The Wildcats average 75.6 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Blue Demons give up.
  • Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern scored 68.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it played better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats allowed 60.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Northwestern averaged 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (7.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State L 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 Jackson State - Welsh-Ryan Arena

