The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Northwestern is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.

The Wildcats record 75.6 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Blue Demons give up.

Northwestern has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Northwestern put up 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than in away games (69.5).

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, surrendering 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Northwestern made 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (7.8). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule