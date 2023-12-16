How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Kansas vs Indiana (12:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Baylor vs Michigan State (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Eastern Michigan vs Michigan (2:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Ohio State vs UCLA (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Florida A&M vs Iowa (4:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Arizona vs Purdue (4:30 PM ET | December 16)
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Northwestern is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.
- The Wildcats record 75.6 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Blue Demons give up.
- Northwestern has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Northwestern put up 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than in away games (69.5).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, surrendering 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Northwestern made 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (7.8). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
