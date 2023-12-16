Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena has the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) matching up with the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 win for Northwestern, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, DePaul projects to cover the 10.5-point spread in its matchup versus Northwestern. The over/under has been set at 141.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Northwestern -10.5

Northwestern -10.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -650, DePaul +450

Northwestern vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. DePaul

Pick ATS: DePaul (+10.5)



DePaul (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Northwestern is 4-5-0 against the spread, while DePaul's ATS record this season is 2-6-0. The Wildcats are 5-4-0 and the Blue Demons are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 146.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (165th in college basketball) and give up 66.9 per outing (87th in college basketball).

Northwestern loses the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. it records 30.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 351st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33 per outing.

Northwestern connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Wildcats' 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 90.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 220th in college basketball.

Northwestern has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing eight per game (fourth in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (46th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 71 points per game, 268th in college basketball, while conceding 78.6 per outing, 326th in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. It grabs 31.2 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.

DePaul connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

DePaul has lost the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 14 (321st in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (257th in college basketball).

