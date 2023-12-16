Saturday's contest between the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 based on our computer prediction, with Northwestern taking home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, DePaul is projected to cover the spread (9.5) versus Northwestern. The two sides are projected to exceed the 141.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Northwestern -9.5

Northwestern -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -500, DePaul +340

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. DePaul

Pick ATS: DePaul (+9.5)



DePaul (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Northwestern has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while DePaul is 2-6-0. The Wildcats are 5-4-0 and the Blue Demons are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 146.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 75.6 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (88th in college basketball). They have a +78 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The 30.4 rebounds per game Northwestern averages rank 351st in college basketball, and are 2.6 fewer than the 33 its opponents collect per contest.

Northwestern hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Wildcats put up 102.5 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while giving up 90.7 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball).

Northwestern has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing eight per game (fourth in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (48th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71 points per game (267th in college basketball) while giving up 78.6 per contest (327th in college basketball).

DePaul grabs 31.2 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 36 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.8 boards per game.

DePaul knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (36th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make, shooting 36% from deep.

DePaul loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 14 (320th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.