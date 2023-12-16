Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (10-16) square off against the Miami Heat (14-11) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, December 16, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Jimmy Butler Total Fantasy Pts 936.0 758.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.0 36.1 Fantasy Rank 34 35

Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic's averages for the season are 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.

The Bulls are being outscored by 3.8 points per game, with a -98 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 113.5 per outing (12th in league).

Chicago comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It collects 42.8 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.6.

The Bulls hit 12.2 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 2.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (17th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.8%.

Chicago has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 14.2 (seventh in league).

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Jimmy Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat average 112.8 points per game (20th in the league) while allowing 111.8 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.

The 41.1 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 26th in the league. Its opponents grab 42.1 per outing.

The Heat knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39.2% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.4 (sixth in the league) while its opponents average 14.3.

Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Jimmy Butler Plus/Minus Per Game -3.2 3.8 Usage Percentage 22.9% 26.0% True Shooting Pct 50.9% 59.6% Total Rebound Pct 16.9% 8.9% Assist Pct 16.1% 21.6%

