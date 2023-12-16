Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Morgan County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School Co-Op - South County at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.